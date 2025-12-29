Gaza's Struggle: Life Amidst Rain, Ruins, and Ceasefire Challenges

Winter rains over the weekend worsened living conditions in the Gaza Strip, flooding camps and further distressing Palestinians displaced by ongoing conflict. With tents damaged by prolonged use, families struggled to stay dry.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to Florida for a meeting with US President Donald Trump, to discuss the ceasefire's second phase. The initial phase began on October 10 to increase humanitarian aid, including shelter, for Gaza residents.

Since the ceasefire, aid deliveries into Gaza have fallen short of expectations. The Israeli military reported 4,200 trucks of aid entered Gaza last week, but aid groups stress the dire need persists amid insufficient shipments.

