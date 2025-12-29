Left Menu

Hope Amid Conflict: Zelenskiy and Trump Meet to Discuss Peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met President Trump to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine, amidst pressure from recent Russian air raids. Although obstacles remain, with Russia demanding the full Donbas region, the meeting portrays hope for resolving the conflict through a comprehensive 20-point plan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, seeking to negotiate peace in Ukraine amidst an atmosphere charged by Russia's recent air raids. The meeting occurred at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, after a call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested complications ahead.

Russia's demand for Ukraine to cede the entire Donbas region remains a significant hurdle. Newly crafted plans have emerged as part of a broader multi-point proposal, but Russia's insistence on controlling key Ukrainian regions is a sticking point. Meanwhile, a recent poll indicates skepticism among Ukrainian citizens regarding the plan's terms.

Despite these challenges, Trump expressed optimism, stating, "I do think we have the makings of a deal." The negotiations include discussions on territorial control and future security arrangements for Ukraine. Further diplomacy is anticipated with Trump stating his intentions to discuss with both Putin and European leaders in the following days.

