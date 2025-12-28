Hip Fractures: An Urgent Call for Elderly Health Reform
Hip fractures in the elderly are a critical health issue, often caused by falls due to osteoporosis. Surgical interventions are often required, yet these injuries lead to high mortality rates and long-term disability. Prevention and rehabilitation are essential, involving exercises and environment modifications.
- Country:
- India
Hip fractures have emerged as a considerable health crisis for the elderly, frequently exacerbated by osteoporosis. A seemingly simple fall can result in severe outcomes, according to healthcare professionals, with mortality rates reaching alarming levels within a year of the fracture.
These fractures, occurring in the upper femur near the hip joint, typically require surgery and extensive physical therapy. Dr Abhimanyu Kumar from the Sitaram Bhartia Institute emphasizes the increased risk with age, particularly in post-menopausal women experiencing rapid bone density loss.
Risk factors extend beyond osteoporosis to include poor vision, balance issues, osteoarthritis, sarcopenia, and underlying chronic diseases. Effective prevention strategies, as advised by experts, involve modifications to living environments and consistent physical exercise, which not only bolster physical capabilities but also enhance confidence and autonomy in elderly individuals.