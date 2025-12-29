Assam Surges Ahead: Fastest GSDP Growth in India

Assam has been hailed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for exhibiting the swiftest Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth in the nation over the last five years. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his pride in this milestone, attributing it to the perseverance of Assam's residents.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Assam Pradesh unit lauded CM Sarma's visionary leadership for steering the state to the forefront of India's economic ascent, highlighting the Northeast's increasing role in national progress. This accolade reflects Assam's prominence in the country's growth trajectory, as reported by party spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay.

Assam's growth surge has been powered by formidable performances in agriculture, oil, and gas, alongside transformative infrastructure projects. The achievement underscores effective governance focusing on inclusivity and development under the BJP-led administration. Dilip Saikia, the BJP Assam Pradesh President, credits this success to CM Sarma's developmental policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)