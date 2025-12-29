Madhya Pradesh CM Orders Probe into Journalist's Assault
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has ordered an investigation into the alleged police assault on journalist Pramod Sharma in Sehore district. The incident occurred during a protest. Yadav has directed a fair inquiry and ensured the journalist receives appropriate medical care.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday mandated an investigation into the reported police assault on journalist Pramod Sharma in Sehore district.
The Chief Minister's Office released a statement indicating Yadav's concern over the incident in Ashta involving a Zee News correspondent, directing the Director General of Police to conduct a thorough inquiry led by a senior officer.
Yadav extended wishes for a speedy recovery to the hospitalized journalist and has instructed the Bhopal collector to ensure Sharma receives the best possible government-facilitated medical treatment, as stated in the press release.
This confrontation followed a protest with slogans by Karni Sena activists, which escalated to stone pelting a few days prior.
The controversy arose when the Zee News team arrived to document the event, leading to accusations that police confiscated a camera and assaulted the reporter.
