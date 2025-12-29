India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

The Defence Ministry of India on Monday announced its approval for a substantial procurement of military hardware valued at Rs 79,000 crore. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster the nation's defense capabilities significantly.

Under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) sanctioned the purchase of various military platforms. Key acquisitions include loiter munition systems for the Army's artillery, low-level lightweight radars, and integrated drone detection systems to enhance the military's tactical capabilities.

Additional procurements for the Indian Navy and Air Force have been approved, such as high-frequency software-defined radios for the Navy, alongside Astra Mk-II missiles and SPICE-1000 kits for the Air Force, enhancing the country's aerospace defense and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)