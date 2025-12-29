Left Menu

India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

India's defence ministry has approved a significant procurement worth Rs 79,000 crore to enhance military capabilities. The Defence Acquisition Council sanctioned various purchases, including long-range rockets, radar systems, and drones for the Army, Navy, and Air Force to strengthen national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry of India on Monday announced its approval for a substantial procurement of military hardware valued at Rs 79,000 crore. This strategic acquisition aims to bolster the nation's defense capabilities significantly.

Under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) sanctioned the purchase of various military platforms. Key acquisitions include loiter munition systems for the Army's artillery, low-level lightweight radars, and integrated drone detection systems to enhance the military's tactical capabilities.

Additional procurements for the Indian Navy and Air Force have been approved, such as high-frequency software-defined radios for the Navy, alongside Astra Mk-II missiles and SPICE-1000 kits for the Air Force, enhancing the country's aerospace defense and operational readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

