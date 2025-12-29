President Murmu Highlights Ol Chiki’s Role in Preserving Santhal Identity

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced and addressed the closing ceremony of the 22nd Parsi Maha and the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on December 29, 2025. The occasion marked 100 years of the Ol Chiki script, a milestone in the cultural and linguistic journey of the Santhal community, and brought together scholars, writers, cultural leaders, and community members from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Santhals possess a rich heritage of language, literature, and culture. However, she noted that a century ago, the absence of a dedicated script for the Santhali language compelled people to use Roman, Devanagari, Odia, and Bengali scripts. These scripts, she observed, could not accurately capture the phonetics and expressions of Santhali. The creation of the Ol Chiki script in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu, therefore, marked a historic turning point, giving the Santhal language a distinct written identity and strengthening cultural self-expression.

The President described the Ol Chiki script as a powerful symbol of Santhal identity and pride. She recalled that on December 25, 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she had the opportunity to release the Constitution of India translated into the Santhali language and written in the Ol Chiki script. She expressed confidence that this step would enable Santhali-speaking people to read, understand, and engage more deeply with the Constitution in their mother tongue, thereby strengthening democratic awareness and inclusion.

Emphasising the importance of education in the mother tongue, President Murmu said that while learning other languages is valuable, education in Santhali through the Ol Chiki script is essential for the holistic development of the Santhal community. She expressed happiness over the sustained efforts of writers, educators, and language enthusiasts who are working tirelessly to promote and enrich the Santhali language and literature.

The President also highlighted the deep connection between tribal communities and nature. She urged people to pursue development while remaining conscious of environmental conservation. According to her, an environment-friendly lifestyle can be learned from the Santhal community and other tribal societies, whose traditions emphasise harmony with nature and sustainable living.

Speaking on Santhali literature, President Murmu noted that it draws immense strength from oral traditions, folk songs, and collective memory. She appreciated the contribution of writers who are preserving and expanding this literary heritage through their creative works. She underlined that awakening social consciousness within tribal communities is an important responsibility and encouraged writers to take up this task through impactful and meaningful writing.

The President further observed that language and literature play a vital role in binding communities together. Literary exchange among different languages, she said, enriches both languages and cultures, and translation acts as a bridge in this process. She stressed the need to introduce students of the Santhali language to other Indian languages, while simultaneously making Santhali literature accessible to readers of other linguistic backgrounds. Expressing confidence in the All India Santhali Writers' Association, she said the organisation would play a key role in advancing these objectives.

The centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script thus emerged not only as a tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s visionary contribution, but also as a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to linguistic diversity, cultural preservation, and inclusive development.