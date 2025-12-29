Left Menu

President Murmu Highlights Ol Chiki’s Role in Preserving Santhal Identity

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Santhals possess a rich heritage of language, literature, and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 17:42 IST
President Murmu Highlights Ol Chiki’s Role in Preserving Santhal Identity
Speaking on Santhali literature, President Murmu noted that it draws immense strength from oral traditions, folk songs, and collective memory. Image Credit: X(@rashtrapatibhvn)
  • Country:
  • India

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced and addressed the closing ceremony of the 22nd Parsi Maha and the centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script at Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, on December 29, 2025. The occasion marked 100 years of the Ol Chiki script, a milestone in the cultural and linguistic journey of the Santhal community, and brought together scholars, writers, cultural leaders, and community members from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that the Santhals possess a rich heritage of language, literature, and culture. However, she noted that a century ago, the absence of a dedicated script for the Santhali language compelled people to use Roman, Devanagari, Odia, and Bengali scripts. These scripts, she observed, could not accurately capture the phonetics and expressions of Santhali. The creation of the Ol Chiki script in 1925 by Pandit Raghunath Murmu, therefore, marked a historic turning point, giving the Santhal language a distinct written identity and strengthening cultural self-expression.

The President described the Ol Chiki script as a powerful symbol of Santhal identity and pride. She recalled that on December 25, 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she had the opportunity to release the Constitution of India translated into the Santhali language and written in the Ol Chiki script. She expressed confidence that this step would enable Santhali-speaking people to read, understand, and engage more deeply with the Constitution in their mother tongue, thereby strengthening democratic awareness and inclusion.

Emphasising the importance of education in the mother tongue, President Murmu said that while learning other languages is valuable, education in Santhali through the Ol Chiki script is essential for the holistic development of the Santhal community. She expressed happiness over the sustained efforts of writers, educators, and language enthusiasts who are working tirelessly to promote and enrich the Santhali language and literature.

The President also highlighted the deep connection between tribal communities and nature. She urged people to pursue development while remaining conscious of environmental conservation. According to her, an environment-friendly lifestyle can be learned from the Santhal community and other tribal societies, whose traditions emphasise harmony with nature and sustainable living.

Speaking on Santhali literature, President Murmu noted that it draws immense strength from oral traditions, folk songs, and collective memory. She appreciated the contribution of writers who are preserving and expanding this literary heritage through their creative works. She underlined that awakening social consciousness within tribal communities is an important responsibility and encouraged writers to take up this task through impactful and meaningful writing.

The President further observed that language and literature play a vital role in binding communities together. Literary exchange among different languages, she said, enriches both languages and cultures, and translation acts as a bridge in this process. She stressed the need to introduce students of the Santhali language to other Indian languages, while simultaneously making Santhali literature accessible to readers of other linguistic backgrounds. Expressing confidence in the All India Santhali Writers' Association, she said the organisation would play a key role in advancing these objectives.

The centenary celebrations of the Ol Chiki script thus emerged not only as a tribute to Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s visionary contribution, but also as a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to linguistic diversity, cultural preservation, and inclusive development.

 

TRENDING

1
Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

Inferno on Rails: Tragedy Strikes Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express

 India
2
CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

CPI(M) Eyes Comeback After Local Body Election Setback

 India
3
CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Pradesh

CCTV Footage Catalyzes Controversy: Lawyer, Policemen Clash in Madhya Prades...

 India
4
Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

Tragic Sinking in Komodo National Park: Spanish Family Struck by Disaster

 Indonesia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025