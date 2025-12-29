Malaysia has intensified its anti-graft efforts with raids on firms linked to alleged army procurement corruption, as the army chief is under investigation. The chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission reported that several bank accounts tied to the probe have been frozen.

In the aftermath of South Korea's tragic Jeju Air crash, bereaved families gathered to demand transparency a year on. The devastating incident claimed 179 lives, and survivors continue to seek answers. Meanwhile, South Korean leadership promises truth and accountability to grieving families.

As geopolitical tensions continue to mount, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti's significant electoral win marks a pivotal shift in the region's political landscape. The victory is seen as a mandate to implement domestic reforms against the backdrop of lingering challenges with Serbia.