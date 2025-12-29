Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Former TDB Member Arrested

Former TDB member N Vijayakumar has been arrested in relation to the Sabarimala temple gold loss case. His arrest follows that of former president A Padmakumar. Both are accused of conspiring to hand over gold plates for electroplating, resulting in the loss of temple gold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:23 IST
In a significant development in the Sabarimala temple gold loss case, N Vijayakumar, a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), was arrested on Monday, authorities have confirmed.

Police sources stated that Vijayakumar served on the board during the tenure of A Padmakumar, who had previously been arrested as part of the investigation surrounding the misappropriation of gold from the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

The latest arrest signals an intensifying probe by the SIT, which alleges Vijayakumar, along with others, conspired to mismanage temple assets, leading to his remand in judicial custody until January 12.

