Sabarimala Gold Loss Scandal: Former TDB Member Arrested

In a significant development in the Sabarimala temple gold loss case, N Vijayakumar, a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), was arrested on Monday, authorities have confirmed.

Police sources stated that Vijayakumar served on the board during the tenure of A Padmakumar, who had previously been arrested as part of the investigation surrounding the misappropriation of gold from the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine.

The latest arrest signals an intensifying probe by the SIT, which alleges Vijayakumar, along with others, conspired to mismanage temple assets, leading to his remand in judicial custody until January 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)