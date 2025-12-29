Left Menu

Sugar's Bitter Future: Industry Faces Health Perception Challenges

The sugar industry is facing challenges due to growing health perceptions linking sugar to health risks. Industry leaders warn that this narrative could seriously impact revenues, as sales from sugar constitute 90% of revenue. Efforts are underway to address these concerns at the national level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The sugar industry is bracing for a significant challenge as perceptions about sugar's health risks gain momentum. Harshvardhan Patil, president of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, expressed deep concern over the increasing view of sugar as a health hazard. Speaking at the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune, Patil highlighted the industry's dependency on sugar sales, which contribute nearly 90% of its revenues.

Drawing parallels to the health warnings present on cigarette packs, Patil noted that sugar is being dubbed a 'poison for health' in various regions. This growing narrative, if left unchecked, poses serious risks to an industry already witnessing declining interest in sugar-based beverages. Multinational giants like Pepsi and Coca-Cola are observing a shift towards zero-sugar variants, indicating a broader trend.

Urgently addressing the sector's plight, Patil called for intervention at the national level, urging senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar to advocate for the industry. Patil emphasized the need for a collective effort with sugar-producing states and informed about ongoing discussions to find solutions and safeguard the livelihoods depending on this sector. Pawar committed to raising these issues with Union representatives to seek a remedy.

