Amit Shah's Kolkata Visit Sparks Political Tensions

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata as part of a three-day visit to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) organizational efforts in West Bengal, with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections. The visit coincides with BJP's assertion to replace the Mamata Banerjee administration.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar described Shah's visit as a morale booster for party workers. Amidst internal meetings, the BJP is already setting its sights on the 2026 assembly elections, with claims of the Banerjee government being 'anti-national and anti-youth'.

The political arena is heated with allegations including the suspension of Jan Unnayan Party leader Humayun Kabir, who was rumored to be in contact with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. Meanwhile, controversial remarks by TMC's Abhishek Banerjee against the Election Commission have intensified the political discourse, amidst tragic reports of Booth Level Officers' deaths in Bengal.

