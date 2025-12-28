BJP and Mamata Banerjee Clash Over Allegations of Violence in BJP-Ruled States

In a recent development, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims about violence against Bengali-speaking individuals in BJP-ruled regions.

Samal stressed the need to avoid politicizing the tragic killing of a migrant worker in Sambalpur, emphasizing that efforts should concentrate on preventing similar occurrences in the future.

The incident has prompted both state police forces to engage actively, with all accused apprehended swiftly, highlighting the ongoing investigations' professionalism.

