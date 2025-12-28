BJP and Mamata Banerjee Clash Over Allegations of Violence in BJP-Ruled States
Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal dismissed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's accusations of violence against Bengali-speaking people in BJP-governed states. He urged for no political debates on a migrant worker's killing in Sambalpur, stating that the focus should be on preventing such incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a recent development, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal refuted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claims about violence against Bengali-speaking individuals in BJP-ruled regions.
Samal stressed the need to avoid politicizing the tragic killing of a migrant worker in Sambalpur, emphasizing that efforts should concentrate on preventing similar occurrences in the future.
The incident has prompted both state police forces to engage actively, with all accused apprehended swiftly, highlighting the ongoing investigations' professionalism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turmoil in Tamnar: Coal Mining Protest Ignites Violence
Mehbooba Mufti Decries Rising Communal Violence, Advocates Kashmir as Model of Harmony
Raza Academy Calls for Action Against Violence in Bangladesh
Tensions Mount as Migrant Worker Death Sparks Political Clash
Tragic Truck Accident Claims Lives of Migrant Workers in Kerala