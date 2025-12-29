CPI(M) Leader Urges Karnataka to Cease Demolitions, Citing Gandhi's Talisman

M A Baby, the CPI(M) general secretary, has urged the Karnataka government to end demolitions and provide housing for displaced families, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Baby criticized the Congress government for betraying Gandhi's ideals, saying they left many in North Bengaluru homeless by razing their homes.

He challenged the state to halt demolitions and focus on humanitarian aid, while also remarking on Congress's preoccupation with criticizing Communists rather than addressing the issue effectively.