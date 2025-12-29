CPI(M) Leader Urges Karnataka to Cease Demolitions, Citing Gandhi's Talisman
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby called on Karnataka's government to halt demolitions and resettle displaced families, citing Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. He claimed followers of Gandhi have betrayed his principles, as demolitions left North Bengaluru residents homeless. Baby urged immediate relief and criticized Congress for prioritizing critiques of Communists over resolving the crisis.
M A Baby, the CPI(M) general secretary, has urged the Karnataka government to end demolitions and provide housing for displaced families, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principles.
Baby criticized the Congress government for betraying Gandhi's ideals, saying they left many in North Bengaluru homeless by razing their homes.
He challenged the state to halt demolitions and focus on humanitarian aid, while also remarking on Congress's preoccupation with criticizing Communists rather than addressing the issue effectively.
