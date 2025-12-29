Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Urges Karnataka to Cease Demolitions, Citing Gandhi's Talisman

CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby called on Karnataka's government to halt demolitions and resettle displaced families, citing Mahatma Gandhi's ideals. He claimed followers of Gandhi have betrayed his principles, as demolitions left North Bengaluru residents homeless. Baby urged immediate relief and criticized Congress for prioritizing critiques of Communists over resolving the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 23:33 IST
CPI(M) Leader Urges Karnataka to Cease Demolitions, Citing Gandhi's Talisman
  • Country:
  • India

M A Baby, the CPI(M) general secretary, has urged the Karnataka government to end demolitions and provide housing for displaced families, invoking Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Baby criticized the Congress government for betraying Gandhi's ideals, saying they left many in North Bengaluru homeless by razing their homes.

He challenged the state to halt demolitions and focus on humanitarian aid, while also remarking on Congress's preoccupation with criticizing Communists rather than addressing the issue effectively.

TRENDING

1
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

 Global
2
Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

Trump's Diplomacy and Russia's Allegations: A Global Tension

 Global
3
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
4
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025