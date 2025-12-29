Forest Land Protests Escalate in Rishikesh Amid Legal and Political Tensions
Rishikesh authorities arrested six individuals and identified 700 others for violence and disruptions over a forest land survey. Protests included stone-pelting and road blockades. Law enforcement intervened to restore order. Uttarakhand Congress pledged legal support for affected residents, criticizing the government's handling of the situation.
In Rishikesh, police have arrested six individuals and identified 700 others following violent protests over a forest land survey. Demonstrators blocked roads, disrupted railway lines, and pelted stones at authorities. The unrest occurred over the weekend as local residents opposed an investigation into forest land ownership.
The Supreme Court's December 22 order concerning reserved forest land leases prompted the Uttarakhand government to initiate the survey, sparking heated resistance. Senior law enforcement officials, including Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh, intervened, persuading protesters to clear blockades and conducting a flag march to stabilize the area.
The Congress party, led by state president Ganesh Godiyal, criticized the government's response, promising legal support for those accused. Godiyal emphasized the need to regularize the residential land in question and opposed using legal orders to intimidate local residents.
