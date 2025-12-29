Left Menu

Odisha Congress Fights for Free Power Amid ASD Controversy

Congress leaders in Odisha protested against the implementation of Additional Security Deposit on domestic power consumers. They demanded 300 units of free electricity for the public and free power for farmers, arguing that ASD should not burden ordinary consumers.

On Monday, Congress leaders and workers in Odisha demonstrated outside electricity offices to voice opposition against the Additional Security Deposit (ASD) imposed on domestic power consumers.

Prominent figures like OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and ex-Union minister Srikant Jena took part, notably outside the TPCODL office in Bhubaneswar, which resulted in several detainments by police as protestors attempted to gherao the building.

Asserting that electricity, akin to basic needs, must be affordably accessible, Das petitioned for the government to grant at least 300 units of free power to households and farmers. Meanwhile, Jena criticized preferential industrial tariffs, proposing higher charges for industries instead.

