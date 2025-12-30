Left Menu

Pilot's Airport Assault Sparks Investigation

An off-duty Air India Express pilot is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a passenger at IGI Airport. The pilot, Captain Virendra Sejwal, has joined the probe but may face arrest if his explanation is unsatisfactory. The case involves CCTV evidence and a reported nasal fracture suffered by the complainant.

Captain Virendra Sejwal, an off-duty Air India Express pilot, is embroiled in an investigation after being accused of assaulting a fellow passenger at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Delhi Police have confirmed Sejwal's cooperation in the inquiry, with his explanations under scrutiny against collected evidence.

A formal case has been registered against Sejwal under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, driven by a complaint from Ankit Dewan, who alleges physical assault by the pilot. The altercation reportedly initiated over a queue-jumping incident at the security checkpoint, resulting in injuries to Dewan, including a nasal fracture.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from the airport to reconstruct the incident, while Air India Express has temporarily removed the pilot from duty pending an internal inquiry. The police emphasize a merit-based investigation, with public disclosures limited to avoid affecting the case outcome.

