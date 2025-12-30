Delhi's Pollution Crisis and Corruption Unveiled in Legislative Assembly
The Delhi Legislative Assembly session starting January 5 will address the city's pollution crisis and review three CAG reports focusing on corruption. Minister Kapil Mishra noted these reports cover issues at Delhi Jal Board, government universities, and the 'Sheeshmahal' residence case, aiming for transparency and zero tolerance toward corruption.
The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to reconvene on January 5 for a key four-day session, focusing on addressing the alarming pollution crisis in the capital and scrutinizing three significant CAG reports.
According to Minister Kapil Mishra, the assembly will review issues related to alleged corruption at 'Sheeshmahal,' the Delhi Jal Board's failures, and university management irregularities.
The session's agenda includes exploring root causes of pollution, reviewing past government actions, and reaffirming a zero-tolerance stance toward corruption, as highlighted by recent suspensions within the Delhi government.