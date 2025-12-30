Left Menu

Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

In a significant operation, Assam and Tripura police have arrested 11 people linked to Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups. The crackdown, based on intelligence from central agencies, targeted those associated with the Indian Mujahideen-K, reportedly aiming to destabilize the Northeast and promote 'Muslim supremacy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:04 IST
Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation coordinated by the Special Task Force in Assam, 11 individuals were detained for alleged affiliations with Bangladesh-based extremist groups, police announced Tuesday.

Guwahati's Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta disclosed in a press briefing that the arrests were made following intelligence inputs from central agencies, targeting regions in Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, and Tripura.

The detainees, identified as operatives of the fledgling Indian Mujahideen-K, were reportedly acting on direct instructions from outside forces with plans to destabilize the Northeast and assert 'Muslim supremacy' in the area.

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

China's Bold Semiconductor Strategy: A Self-Reliant Chip Future

 Global
2
Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

Jammu and Kashmir: Turmoil, Tragedy, and Triumph in 2023

 India
3
Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

Viral Video Lands Sub-Inspector in Trouble: Abuse of Authority Exposed

 India
4
Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

Ex-BJP MLA and 24 Others Charged in Assault Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025