Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed

In a major operation coordinated by the Special Task Force in Assam, 11 individuals were detained for alleged affiliations with Bangladesh-based extremist groups, police announced Tuesday.

Guwahati's Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta disclosed in a press briefing that the arrests were made following intelligence inputs from central agencies, targeting regions in Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, and Tripura.

The detainees, identified as operatives of the fledgling Indian Mujahideen-K, were reportedly acting on direct instructions from outside forces with plans to destabilize the Northeast and assert 'Muslim supremacy' in the area.