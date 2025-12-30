Major Crackdown in Northeast: Links to Bangladesh-Based Groups Unearthed
In a significant operation, Assam and Tripura police have arrested 11 people linked to Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups. The crackdown, based on intelligence from central agencies, targeted those associated with the Indian Mujahideen-K, reportedly aiming to destabilize the Northeast and promote 'Muslim supremacy'.
In a major operation coordinated by the Special Task Force in Assam, 11 individuals were detained for alleged affiliations with Bangladesh-based extremist groups, police announced Tuesday.
Guwahati's Police Commissioner Parthasarathi Mahanta disclosed in a press briefing that the arrests were made following intelligence inputs from central agencies, targeting regions in Barpeta, Chirang, Darrang, and Tripura.
The detainees, identified as operatives of the fledgling Indian Mujahideen-K, were reportedly acting on direct instructions from outside forces with plans to destabilize the Northeast and assert 'Muslim supremacy' in the area.
