Left Menu

Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Ltd, a farm and construction equipment firm, has been hit with a tax demand totaling over Rs 3.4 crore. This includes interest and penalty issued by Maharashtra tax authorities regarding input tax credit eligibility. The company plans to appeal against this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:00 IST
Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Escorts Kubota Ltd, a prominent farm and construction equipment firm, announced on Tuesday it has been served a tax demand exceeding Rs 3.4 crore. The demand was issued by Maharashtra tax authorities, citing issues related to the eligibility of input tax credit.

The tax order includes a confirmed demand of Rs 1,76,29,853, further interest of Rs 1,46,58,378, and a penalty of Rs 17,62,985. The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in Pune South passed the ruling, further complicating the tax matters for the company.

Received on December 29, 2025, the company stated in its regulatory filing that it intends to challenge the tax demand in an appeal before the appellate authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

Kremlin Calls for De-escalation Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

 Global
2
Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

Bomb Scare at Bus Stand: Just a Bag of Clothes

 India
3
Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

Innovating Excellence: Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Delegation

 India
4
Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

Navigating New Year’s Eve: Delhi's Traffic Advisory Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025