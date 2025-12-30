Escorts Kubota Hit with Rs 3.4 Crore Tax Demand

Escorts Kubota Ltd, a prominent farm and construction equipment firm, announced on Tuesday it has been served a tax demand exceeding Rs 3.4 crore. The demand was issued by Maharashtra tax authorities, citing issues related to the eligibility of input tax credit.

The tax order includes a confirmed demand of Rs 1,76,29,853, further interest of Rs 1,46,58,378, and a penalty of Rs 17,62,985. The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax in Pune South passed the ruling, further complicating the tax matters for the company.

Received on December 29, 2025, the company stated in its regulatory filing that it intends to challenge the tax demand in an appeal before the appellate authority.

