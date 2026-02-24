Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Bihar: Tackling Infiltration and Illegal Structures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar's sensitive border locations to address demographic shifts due to infiltration and illegal religious structures. During the three-day visit, Shah will hold discussions with officials, review security measures, and inaugurate Border Out Posts, emphasizing the detection and deportation of infiltrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:50 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Bihar's border regions, focusing on demographic changes due to infiltration and illegal religious structures, according to officials. Shah aims to camp in the area for three days, engaging in detailed discussions with district magistrates and police chiefs of the seven bordering districts.

An agenda item includes reviewing law and order and border management, with attention given to the potential construction of unauthorized religious structures near the borders. Senior officers from the Sashastra Seema Bal, tasked with guarding the extensive border, will also contribute to discussions on surveillance and intelligence coordination.

Shah has previously emphasized the government's commitment to identifying and deporting infiltrators, underscoring the necessity of strict border enforcement. Additional activities during the visit will include the inauguration of Border Out Posts and a review meeting on the Vibrant Villages Programme.

