Tensions Rise: UAE-Saudi Allegations Over Yemen Conflict

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are at odds after Saudi accusations of UAE's support for separatists in Yemen. The UAE called for calm, denying weapon shipments but confirming vehicle supply, claimed for its own use. This incident underscores broader regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:46 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday urged 'restraint and wisdom' amid a dispute with Saudi Arabia over Yemen. The call came after Saudi Arabia accused the UAE of backing separatists in Yemen and purportedly shipping weapons to the region.

Saudi Arabia recently launched airstrikes on the Yemeni port city of Mukalla, alleging that the UAE supplied armored vehicles and weapons to support separatist activities. The UAE, however, categorically denied these allegations of weapon shipments.

While acknowledging that it had indeed shipped vehicles, the UAE asserted that these were meant for its own forces, although it provided no further details. This ongoing discord highlights the broader regional tensions affecting Yemen, where the UAE had largely withdrawn its troops years earlier.

