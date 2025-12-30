Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced discussions with Washington about the potential deployment of U.S. troops to Ukraine, viewing it as a significant security measure amid ongoing conflict with Russia. These talks mark an effort to secure peace, despite recent accusations concerning an alleged attack on Putin's residence, which Kyiv dismisses as fabricated.

Zelenskiy's willingness to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin remains strong, as he emphasizes the need for peace talks despite strained relations. The alleged assault on the Russian residence has further complicated negotiations, with Moscow accusing Kyiv of state terrorism. Meanwhile, Western allies continue to support Kyiv's push for security guarantees.

Intense discussions on territorial issues persist, with Ukraine pushing for an end to hostilities along the current front lines. As diplomatic efforts intensify, Russia's drone attacks escalate, particularly targeting Ukraine's Odesa region. Amidst this backdrop, maritime warfare in the Black Sea is also on the rise.

