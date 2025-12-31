Left Menu

Russia's Buffer Zone Expansion: Strategic Moves in Ukraine

Russia plans to expand a buffer zone in northeastern Ukraine by 2026, as ordered by President Vladimir Putin. The Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, announced the initiative amid rising tensions with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected the expansion as a pretext for further incursions.

31-12-2025
Russia is advancing its military strategy in northeastern Ukraine, according to top military officials. President Vladimir Putin has instructed the expansion of a buffer zone in the region by 2026, reports from Russian news agencies suggest.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov stated that this expansion would include areas near the Russian border in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with troops already operating there since early 2024. The buffer zone is aimed at pushing Ukrainian forces away from the border, amid allegations of cross-border attacks.

The move follows Russia's recent threats to retaliate for an alleged attack on Putin's residence, a charge Ukraine denies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has condemned the buffer zone plans as irrational, pledging resistance to defend these areas from further Russian expansion.

