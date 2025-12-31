Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026

On Wednesday, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot extended heartfelt New Year greetings to the people of Karnataka and the entire nation as 2026 begins.

In his message, he expressed hopes that the new year would usher in joy, prosperity, and unity for all.

"Wishing Karnataka and the nation a joyful New Year 2026," Gehlot said, highlighting a vision of peace, growth, and shared progress, calling for a collective stride toward a brighter future for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)