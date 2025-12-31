Delhi Gears Up with Massive Police Deployment to Maintain New Year's Eve Safety

The Delhi Police has rolled out a comprehensive plan by deploying approximately 20,000 officers across the national capital to maintain law and order and prevent traffic violations on New Year's Eve. Their strategy focuses on stopping drunk driving and motorcycle stunts.

This initiative is a part of the citywide campaign to promote road safety and public order during a time when traffic volume spikes due to celebrations. Strict measures, including potential legal actions, will be enforced against violators to deter any untoward incidents.

Additional security measures involve restricting vehicular movement in central Delhi, setting up multiple checkpoints, and using modern surveillance equipment like breath analysers. The police are prepared for emergencies with an enhanced presence at vulnerable zones and border entry points.

