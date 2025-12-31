Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up with Massive Police Deployment to Maintain New Year's Eve Safety

The Delhi Police has deployed around 20,000 personnel across the capital to enforce law and order and curb traffic violations like drunk driving and motorcycle stunts on New Year's Eve. The initiative aims to prevent accidents and ensure public safety during celebrations with increased patrols, checkpoints, and surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has rolled out a comprehensive plan by deploying approximately 20,000 officers across the national capital to maintain law and order and prevent traffic violations on New Year's Eve. Their strategy focuses on stopping drunk driving and motorcycle stunts.

This initiative is a part of the citywide campaign to promote road safety and public order during a time when traffic volume spikes due to celebrations. Strict measures, including potential legal actions, will be enforced against violators to deter any untoward incidents.

Additional security measures involve restricting vehicular movement in central Delhi, setting up multiple checkpoints, and using modern surveillance equipment like breath analysers. The police are prepared for emergencies with an enhanced presence at vulnerable zones and border entry points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

