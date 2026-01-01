Left Menu

New Year Tragedy: Drone Strike Kills 24 in Kherson

Russia accuses Ukraine of a New Year drone attack in Kherson, killing 24, including a child. Russian officials term it a 'terrorist attack,' demanding retribution. Ukraine has not commented. Kherson is a contested region, and such incidents heighten tensions amid ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:45 IST
New Year Tragedy: Drone Strike Kills 24 in Kherson
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone strike that resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals, including a child, during New Year's celebrations in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.

The accusation, first relayed by the Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo, has drawn strong reactions from Russian government officials, who labeled the act as a 'terrorist attack.' The aftermath of the strike featured images showing the devastation caused by what is claimed to have been a deliberate targeting of civilians.

Ukraine's military, which has accused Russia of inflicting civilian casualties in the past, has yet to respond to inquiries. The incident underscores the volatile situation in Kherson, a territory whose annexation by Russia remains widely condemned. Moscow has vowed retaliation, further fueling the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

