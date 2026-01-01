New Year Tragedy: Drone Strike Kills 24 in Kherson

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Russia accused Ukraine of a drone strike that resulted in the deaths of at least 24 individuals, including a child, during New Year's celebrations in the Russian-controlled Kherson region.

The accusation, first relayed by the Russian-installed governor Vladimir Saldo, has drawn strong reactions from Russian government officials, who labeled the act as a 'terrorist attack.' The aftermath of the strike featured images showing the devastation caused by what is claimed to have been a deliberate targeting of civilians.

Ukraine's military, which has accused Russia of inflicting civilian casualties in the past, has yet to respond to inquiries. The incident underscores the volatile situation in Kherson, a territory whose annexation by Russia remains widely condemned. Moscow has vowed retaliation, further fueling the conflict.

