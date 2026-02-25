Bihar's Liquor Prohibition Controversy: A Dry State's Dilemma

The ongoing debate in Bihar regarding the success of the liquor prohibition law took another turn this Wednesday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reaffirmed the government's dedication to strictly enforce the ban, while addressing criticisms from RJD leader Sunil Singh.

Singh criticized the law as an 'absolute failure', claiming liquor availability in VVIP zones. He even promised to showcase delivery within the Legislative premises, challenging the government's implementation prowess. The law, intended to curb alcohol consumption, has reportedly turned Bihar into a hub for illicit trade.

Despite accepting isolated mishaps involving spurious liquor, Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav stated that stringent actions are being taken against offenders. The ongoing discourse raises concerns about the practicality and ramifications of maintaining such a prohibition in a state bordered by regions without similar restrictions.

