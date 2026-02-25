Left Menu

Bihar's Liquor Prohibition Controversy: A Dry State's Dilemma

Bihar's liquor ban, implemented in 2016, faces criticism as opposition claims it has failed and illegal alcohol trade flourishes. Despite government efforts, the law's effectiveness is debated amid reports of alcohol availability in VVIP areas and associated tragedies. The ruling government remains committed to the prohibition policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing debate in Bihar regarding the success of the liquor prohibition law took another turn this Wednesday. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reaffirmed the government's dedication to strictly enforce the ban, while addressing criticisms from RJD leader Sunil Singh.

Singh criticized the law as an 'absolute failure', claiming liquor availability in VVIP zones. He even promised to showcase delivery within the Legislative premises, challenging the government's implementation prowess. The law, intended to curb alcohol consumption, has reportedly turned Bihar into a hub for illicit trade.

Despite accepting isolated mishaps involving spurious liquor, Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav stated that stringent actions are being taken against offenders. The ongoing discourse raises concerns about the practicality and ramifications of maintaining such a prohibition in a state bordered by regions without similar restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

