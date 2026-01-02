Runway Revamp Boosts Strategic Fortunes at Car Nicobar

In a significant boost to India's defense capabilities, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan inaugurated the upgraded runway at Car Nicobar air base. This initiative is set to enhance operational efficiency and security in a region critical for international maritime trade.

The refurbished runway will enable rapid air operations, providing strategic oversight of the Malacca Strait—a vital maritime passage. The expansion of apron areas allows for streamlined aircraft movement, ensuring the Indian Air Force can execute long-range exercises efficiently.

The inauguration underscores the strategic importance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India's national security framework, reflecting the government's commitment to strengthening its 'Act East' policy and securing growth across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)