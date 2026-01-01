Left Menu

Mandatory Measures Against Stray Dogs: NMC's Directive

The National Medical Commission has instructed all government and private hospitals to maintain stocks of anti-rabies vaccines and immunoglobulin, following a Supreme Court order aimed at safeguarding premises from stray dog ingress. Facilities must install protective structures and assign nodal officers to liaise with municipal authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a critical move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has mandated government and private hospitals to keep anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) in stock at all times.

This directive follows a recent Supreme Court order requiring states, Union Territories, and the central government to protect sensitive zones, including educational institutions and hospitals, from stray dog entries.

The court order demands the installation of security measures like fencing and gates, along with the appointment of nodal officers to ensure all preventive steps are taken, demonstrating a concerted effort to uphold safety and public health standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

