Mandatory Measures Against Stray Dogs: NMC's Directive

In a critical move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has mandated government and private hospitals to keep anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and rabies immunoglobulin (RIG) in stock at all times.

This directive follows a recent Supreme Court order requiring states, Union Territories, and the central government to protect sensitive zones, including educational institutions and hospitals, from stray dog entries.

The court order demands the installation of security measures like fencing and gates, along with the appointment of nodal officers to ensure all preventive steps are taken, demonstrating a concerted effort to uphold safety and public health standards.

