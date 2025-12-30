Delhi's Teachers and Stray Dogs: Setting the Record Straight
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood refuted claims involving school teachers in managing stray dog issues near schools, clarifying no roles were assigned. He accused Aam Aadmi Party leaders of spreading misinformation, emphasizing no such directives were issued, and invited proof of allegations. The Directorate supported his statement.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has categorically denied allegations that school teachers have been tasked with managing stray dog issues around educational institutions in the capital.
Speaking at a press conference, Sood accused the Aam Aadmi Party of disseminating false information on social media, asserting that no teachers have been redirected from their educational duties for non-teaching tasks related to stray dogs.
Despite directives from the Directorate of Education to appoint nodal officers for stray dog issues, no roles were assigned to teachers. The Directorate's recent statement supports this, emphasizing no instructions were given to teachers for dog-related matters. Sood urged AAP to provide evidence of such claims.