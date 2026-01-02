Tragedy Strikes After 10 Years of Hope: Water Contamination Claims Infant's Life
Avyan Sahu, a six-month-old born after a decade of prayers, tragically died due to water contamination in Indore. Despite government compensation offers, the family refused, emphasizing that money can't replace their loss. The outbreak has affected over 1,400 residents, with several fatalities reported.
A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, where infant Avyan Sahu's life was cut tragically short due to contaminated water. The baby's family, who had awaited his birth for ten long years, was plunged into grief after a simple act of diluting milk with water turned fatal.
Residents of the Marathi Mohalla allege that 15 people have died in the past year from the vomiting-diarrhoea outbreak, although the health department has confirmed only four deaths. The government has announced Rs 2 lakh in compensation for victims, but Avyan's family refused, arguing that it cannot compensate for their profound loss.
Local anger is palpable, with over 1,400 residents impacted by the water crisis. Neighbors like Anita Sen are calling on the government to prevent such tragedies, urging for safe drinking water to protect their children. Yet, the crisis continues, with several patients still under intensive care treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
