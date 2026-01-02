Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Civic Polls: Speaker Accused of Misconduct

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is accused by Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress of violating code of conduct during civic polls by interfering in nomination submissions and tampering with CCTV footage. Allegations arise amid claims of pressure tactics used to bar opposition candidates. Narwekar dismisses accusations as baseless.

Updated: 02-01-2026 16:54 IST
Rahul Narwekar
  • India

On Friday, opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress leveled serious accusations against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, alleging misconduct during the civic polls nomination process. They claim Narwekar interfered with submission procedures and tampered with essential CCTV footage.

The contentious nominations took place on December 30 at the Returning Officers' office in Colaba for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled for January 15. Narwekar, also a BJP MLA from Colaba, described the allegations as unfounded and politically motivated.

The controversy intensified as Congress demanded a criminal case against Narwekar over his alleged threats to opposition candidates. They accuse him of using his position to favor BJP relatives in the elections, alleging abuse of power and calling for strict action from the Maharashtra State Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

