BJP Poised for Dominance in Upcoming Municipal Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) anticipates a sweeping victory in the upcoming January 15 elections for 29 municipal corporations, following its strong performance in recent municipal council elections. Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye confirmed this during a recent media briefing.

In Thane, the BJP is especially optimistic, with party officials like Sandeep Lele projecting a win of at least 32 out of 40 contested seats. The Thane unit believes it is poised to secure a majority in the 131-seat Thane Municipal Corporation, predicting a triumph for the Mahayuti alliance.

Despite some internal dissent regarding ticket distribution, the party claims to have resolved the majority of these disputes. BJP lawmakers, such as MLA Sanjay Kelkar, assert that the party has dissuaded most dissenting members from running against official nominees. They also criticize the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, predicting its disintegration following the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)