President Launches ‘SkillTheNation Challenge’ to Boost India’s AI Readiness

President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu has officially launched the ‘#SkillTheNation Challenge’, calling on citizens, policymakers, educators, professionals, and youth to join a mass movement for Artificial Intelligence (AI) learning. The initiative encourages enrolment in the SOAR (Skilling for AI Readiness) programme available on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), marking a major step toward building an AI-empowered society.

President Murmu emphasised that the challenge represents a transformative national effort to equip India with future-ready skills and ensure that technological progress remains inclusive and widely accessible. By encouraging participation across social and professional segments, the initiative aims to strengthen the country’s human capital in the era of advanced AI systems.

Launched in July 2025 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the SOAR initiative has rapidly grown into one of India’s most impactful AI skilling programmes. In just six months, it has reached over 1.59 lakh learners, including school students, educators, working professionals, and lifelong learners. Thousands have already completed certifications, gaining foundational knowledge in ethical, responsible, and practical AI usage.SOAR’s micro-credential courses are intentionally designed to demystify AI, making it simple, aspirational, and accessible for people from all walks of life.

Demonstrating leadership from the front, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, completed the SOAR ‘AI to be Aware’ module. His participation signals a strong endorsement of lifelong learning in public service and reinforces the message that AI readiness must begin with leadership.

He has nominated three prominent leaders to take the challenge forward:

Shri Nara Lokesh Rao, Minister for IT, Electronics & Communications, Real-Time Governance and Human Resources Development, Andhra Pradesh

Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS, CEO, Prasar Bharati

Mr. Nitin Narang, President, All India Chess Federation (AICF)

This chain of nominations is expected to create a nationwide ripple effect, encouraging public figures, institutions, and citizens to strengthen India’s AI preparedness.

Speaking about the initiative, Shri Jayant Chaudhary reiterated that India’s workforce must evolve from being digitally aware to becoming AI confident. He underscored that SOAR is more than a skilling programme—it is a national mission to build curiosity, capability, and confidence in AI.

Reinforcing the programme’s youth impact, a group of 17 students from PM SHRI Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across seven states received their AI course certificates from the President herself — a symbolic gesture recognising young learners as central to India’s AI future.

Parliament has also shown notable enthusiasm for the movement. A total of 15 Members of Parliament have completed the SOAR AI course module, reflecting strong institutional commitment to AI readiness within India’s highest democratic body.

List of MPs who completed the SOAR AI Module:

S. No. Name of MP House 1 Shri Chandan Singh Chauhan Lok Sabha 2 Ms. Swati Maliwal Rajya Sabha 3 Shri Ummendaram Ram Beniwal Lok Sabha 4 Shri Narayan K. Bhandage Rajya Sabha 5 Ms. Kamal Jeet Sehrawat Lok Sabha 6 Ms. Manju Sharma Lok Sabha 7 Ms. Shobhanaben Baraiya Lok Sabha 8 Shri G. M. Harish Balayogi Lok Sabha 9 Ms. Sangeeta Yadav Rajya Sabha 10 Ms. Fauzia Khan Rajya Sabha 11 Shri P. V. Abdul Wahab Rajya Sabha 12 Shri Sujeet Kumar Rajya Sabha 13 Ms. Bijuli Kalita Medhi Lok Sabha 14 Shri Haris Beeran Rajya Sabha 15 Shri P. P. Chaudhary Lok Sabha

The #SkillTheNation Challenge marks a milestone in India’s vision to become an AI-ready, innovation-driven economy. By empowering millions with AI skills, the initiative lays the foundation for a technologically confident and globally competitive workforce.