NSO Launches First User Guide for ASUSE to Enhance Public Understanding of Data

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has released its first publication designed exclusively for data users—Know Your Survey: A User Guide to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE). This landmark initiative underscores NSO’s commitment to fostering a more informed, engaged, and data-aware public while strengthening transparency in the national statistical system.

The ASUSE is a vital source of official statistics on India’s unincorporated non-agricultural sector, a segment that significantly contributes to employment generation, livelihood support, and national economic output. This sector also forms a critical link in domestic value chains, complementing the incorporated sector and contributing to India’s broader economic ecosystem.

Given the sector’s vast scale, diversity, and heterogeneity, the new user guide aims to equip data users with a clear understanding of survey concepts, coverage, definitions, and methodology, enabling more accurate interpretation and purposeful use of ASUSE findings in policymaking, academic research, and informed public dialogue.

A Comprehensive and User-Friendly Resource

The publication has been crafted as a simple, accessible, and reader-friendly tool that explains:

Survey methodology and design

Processes ensuring data quality and timeliness

Frameworks for interpreting ASUSE indicators

Practical guidance on using survey results effectively

By demystifying statistical processes, the guide promotes better utilisation of ASUSE data across sectors and strengthens the foundation for evidence-based decision-making.

Intended for a Wide Range of Stakeholders

The guide is designed to serve a broad and diverse user base, including:

Central and State Government ministries and departments

Policymakers and programme designers

Academic researchers and scholars

Industry bodies and private-sector analysts

Civil society stakeholders

General public and data enthusiasts

Its development aligns with international best practices followed by national statistical systems worldwide to communicate survey frameworks and promote openness in statistical governance.

Dedicated Support for Survey Respondents

A special feature of the publication is a section tailored for survey respondents, addressing common questions, concerns, and misconceptions that can arise during field investigations. By clarifying survey procedures, confidentiality assurances, and objectives, NSO aims to strengthen respondent confidence, improve the quality of responses, and enhance cooperation during data collection.

Enhancing Public Trust and Strengthening Statistical Systems

With this initiative, NSO seeks to:

Improve communication with data users

Deepen stakeholder engagement

Build statistical literacy

Enhance trust in official statistics

Encourage wider use of ASUSE data in national development efforts

The release of this guide marks a key step in NSO’s broader mission to elevate the accessibility, transparency, and credibility of India’s statistical system.

The publication can be accessed on the MoSPI official website: https://mospi.gov.in/