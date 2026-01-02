Illegal Firearms Bust on Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus

On Friday, police in Uttar Pradesh detained two bus drivers and a conductor following the discovery of illegal firearms on a roadways bus. Officials reported that a Hardoi depot bus was halted near Dabri acting on a tip-off about weapon transport.

During the interception, law enforcement recovered three country-made pistols and one revolver from a parcel, leading to the seizure of the bus, according to Circle Officer Amritpur Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The detained individuals, identified as drivers Pavnesh Kumar, Ajay Kant, and conductor Sandeep Mishra, were interrogated by the police. Initial investigations revealed a man, disguised as a groundnut vendor, had handed a parcel to the conductor at Hullapur. Raids are ongoing to locate the suspect.