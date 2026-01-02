Left Menu

Illegal Firearms Bust on Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus

Police detained three individuals in Uttar Pradesh after illegal firearms were found on a roadways bus en route to Delhi. The bus was intercepted near Dabri, and a parcel containing weapons was seized. Investigations are ongoing to trace the suspected groundnut vendor who delivered the parcel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, police in Uttar Pradesh detained two bus drivers and a conductor following the discovery of illegal firearms on a roadways bus. Officials reported that a Hardoi depot bus was halted near Dabri acting on a tip-off about weapon transport.

During the interception, law enforcement recovered three country-made pistols and one revolver from a parcel, leading to the seizure of the bus, according to Circle Officer Amritpur Sanjay Kumar Verma.

The detained individuals, identified as drivers Pavnesh Kumar, Ajay Kant, and conductor Sandeep Mishra, were interrogated by the police. Initial investigations revealed a man, disguised as a groundnut vendor, had handed a parcel to the conductor at Hullapur. Raids are ongoing to locate the suspect.

