Sikandar Raza Leads Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup Revival

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:52 IST
Sikandar Raza has been appointed captain of the Zimbabwe cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka. Alongside him, experienced players Brendan Taylor and Graeme Cremer have rejoined the squad, marking their return after lengthy absences from international cricket.

Brendan Taylor is set to turn 40 on the eve of the tournament and will take on wicketkeeping duties. He recently ended a retirement induced by a suspension for violating ICC codes. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Cremer also makes his comeback, having previously played in the T20 team after a seven-year hiatus.

Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, recently recovered, strengthens the squad further. Zimbabwe will face tough competition in Group B against teams like Australia, Ireland, Oman, and co-hosts Sri Lanka. The tournament spans from February 7 to March 8.

