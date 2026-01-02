Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

The Indian Army has made significant strides toward self-reliance in ammunition, officials announced Friday. Through strategic policy reforms and industry collaboration, more than 90% of its ammunition variants are now indigenously sourced, significantly reducing dependency on imports.

With the creation of a Rs 16,000 crore order basket under 'Make in India' initiatives, this shift towards domestic production promises to enhance the Army's combat endurance and operational readiness. Ammunition procurement processes have been restructured to foster competition and multiple sourcing options, ensuring supply resilience.

The Army's future focus includes modernising manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening domestic raw material supply chains. These efforts aim to build a robust and self-sustaining ammunition ecosystem, crucial for maintaining operational momentum amidst global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)