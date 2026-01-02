Left Menu

Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience

The Indian Army has achieved over 90% indigenisation in ammunition and munitions, significantly reducing import reliance. With a Rs 16,000 crore order basket under 'Make in India', this strategy enhances military readiness through a robust domestic supply chain, ensuring long-term combat endurance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:52 IST
Indigenous Ammunition: Building India's Defense Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has made significant strides toward self-reliance in ammunition, officials announced Friday. Through strategic policy reforms and industry collaboration, more than 90% of its ammunition variants are now indigenously sourced, significantly reducing dependency on imports.

With the creation of a Rs 16,000 crore order basket under 'Make in India' initiatives, this shift towards domestic production promises to enhance the Army's combat endurance and operational readiness. Ammunition procurement processes have been restructured to foster competition and multiple sourcing options, ensuring supply resilience.

The Army's future focus includes modernising manufacturing infrastructure and strengthening domestic raw material supply chains. These efforts aim to build a robust and self-sustaining ammunition ecosystem, crucial for maintaining operational momentum amidst global uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026