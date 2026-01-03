Left Menu

Security Forces Clamp Down on Naxalite Activities in Chhattisgarh

More than 12 Naxalites were killed in separate encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, involving areas in Sukma and Bijapur districts. The operations were part of an ongoing anti-Naxalite initiative in the region. Last year, 285 Naxalites were killed in similar encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma/Bijapur | Updated: 03-01-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 11:24 IST
In a major offensive against Naxalite militancy, security forces eliminated more than 12 insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, according to police sources.

Separate encounter incidents resulted in over 10 Naxalites being killed in Sukma and two in the Bijapur district, noted senior officials on Saturday.

Security personnel launched these operations as part of an ongoing mission to contain Naxalite activities, with intense exchanges of fire occurring in the dense forests of these districts. Last year, security forces neutralized 285 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

