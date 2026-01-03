Security Forces Clamp Down on Naxalite Activities in Chhattisgarh

In a major offensive against Naxalite militancy, security forces eliminated more than 12 insurgents in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, according to police sources.

Separate encounter incidents resulted in over 10 Naxalites being killed in Sukma and two in the Bijapur district, noted senior officials on Saturday.

Security personnel launched these operations as part of an ongoing mission to contain Naxalite activities, with intense exchanges of fire occurring in the dense forests of these districts. Last year, security forces neutralized 285 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.