Ranchi Debt Dispute Turns Deadly: Four Arrested

In a chilling incident from Ranchi, four individuals have been arrested in connection to the murder of Ibrar Ansari. The alleged crime stemmed from a dispute over the repayment of Rs 2.5 lakh, local authorities reported on Saturday.

The arrests were executed in the Chhapar Barvatoli area within the Burmu police jurisdiction this past Friday. Ibrar Ansari, also known as Piyush, was reportedly killed when he sought the return of funds lent to Sameer Ansari six months ago.

According to SP (Rural) Praveen Pushkar, Sameer Ansari allegedly shot Ibrar, with three accomplices aiding in the crime. The suspects have confessed, and two pistols, nine cartridges, five mobile phones, and a motorcycle have been seized as evidence.