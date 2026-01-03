Security Forces Strike Decisive Blow in Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists Neutralized
At least 14 Maoists, including high-profile operatives Vetti Mangdu and Madvi Hunga, have been killed in encounters across Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts. Security forces' strategic operations have significantly weakened the Maoist network. The government urges remaining factions to surrender and embrace peace for regional development.
In a significant turn of events, the first Naxalite encounter of 2026 resulted in the death of at least 14 Maoists, reported in the Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh, authorities disclosed. High-profile Naxals, including Vetti Mangdu and Madvi Hunga, were among those neutralized.
The District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated operations based on intelligence reports of Maoist activity, leading to an armed confrontation around 8 a.m. in Sukma's forests. With automatic weapons and a cache of arms recovered, officials declared a decisive blow to the Maoist infrastructure.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauded the security forces for their precision and dedication in degrading the Maoist's influence. He encouraged militants to abandon violence and embrace the newly established peace and development policies throughout Bastar, driven by effective state and central partnerships.
