Left Menu

Security Forces Strike Decisive Blow in Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists Neutralized

At least 14 Maoists, including high-profile operatives Vetti Mangdu and Madvi Hunga, have been killed in encounters across Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts. Security forces' strategic operations have significantly weakened the Maoist network. The government urges remaining factions to surrender and embrace peace for regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma/Bijapur | Updated: 03-01-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 18:57 IST
Security Forces Strike Decisive Blow in Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists Neutralized
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant turn of events, the first Naxalite encounter of 2026 resulted in the death of at least 14 Maoists, reported in the Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh, authorities disclosed. High-profile Naxals, including Vetti Mangdu and Madvi Hunga, were among those neutralized.

The District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated operations based on intelligence reports of Maoist activity, leading to an armed confrontation around 8 a.m. in Sukma's forests. With automatic weapons and a cache of arms recovered, officials declared a decisive blow to the Maoist infrastructure.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauded the security forces for their precision and dedication in degrading the Maoist's influence. He encouraged militants to abandon violence and embrace the newly established peace and development policies throughout Bastar, driven by effective state and central partnerships.

TRENDING

1
Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis

Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela ...

 France
2
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

 India
3
Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit

 India
4
Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026