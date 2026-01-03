Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Explosions Rock Caracas amid U.S.-Venezuela Standoff

Multiple explosions in Caracas led to power outages, with unclear causes. Tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. rise as President Trump continues to pressure Maduro for regime change. The U.S. allegedly targets the South American country over drug trafficking, drawing international criticism for potential extrajudicial actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 13:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 13:16 IST
Early Saturday saw Caracas shaken by multiple explosions, casting columns of black smoke across the city, according to eyewitnesses and social media images. A resulting power outage affected areas near a major military base.

The incident occurs amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, as President Trump intensified pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to flee the country. Trump has not made his objectives public but hinted strategic interests, possibly linked to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

International reaction continues as Colombia's President Gustavo Petro highlights the severity of U.S. actions in Venezuela. The military buildup and accusations of drug trafficking push diplomatic strains, with many nations condemning what they view as extrajudicial operations.

