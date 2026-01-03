Tensions Escalate as Explosions Rock Caracas amid U.S.-Venezuela Standoff

Early Saturday saw Caracas shaken by multiple explosions, casting columns of black smoke across the city, according to eyewitnesses and social media images. A resulting power outage affected areas near a major military base.

The incident occurs amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, as President Trump intensified pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to flee the country. Trump has not made his objectives public but hinted strategic interests, possibly linked to Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

International reaction continues as Colombia's President Gustavo Petro highlights the severity of U.S. actions in Venezuela. The military buildup and accusations of drug trafficking push diplomatic strains, with many nations condemning what they view as extrajudicial operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)