NIA Takes Over Probe of Ricin Poison Terror Plot

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the investigation of an alleged ricin poison terror plot to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Three individuals were arrested and charged under the UAPA for planning a large-scale attack using weapons and chemicals, including the highly toxic substance ricin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:26 IST
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has escalated its response to a significant terror plot by transferring the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to official sources in the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the inquiry involves a planned attack using the deadly chemical ricin.

Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, along with Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem, were detained last year under suspicions of orchestrating a large-scale terrorist act. The group's arsenal reportedly included firearms, ammunition, and castor oil, a known precursor to ricin production.

The ATS apprehended Dr. Saiyed near Gandhinagar, while Sheikh and Saleem were arrested in Uttar Pradesh. The operation is suspected to have connections with international terror networks, with Saiyed allegedly maintaining contact with entities in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

