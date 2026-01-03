NIA Takes Over Probe of Ricin Poison Terror Plot

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has escalated its response to a significant terror plot by transferring the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). According to official sources in the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), the inquiry involves a planned attack using the deadly chemical ricin.

Dr. Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, along with Azad Suleman Sheikh and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem, were detained last year under suspicions of orchestrating a large-scale terrorist act. The group's arsenal reportedly included firearms, ammunition, and castor oil, a known precursor to ricin production.

The ATS apprehended Dr. Saiyed near Gandhinagar, while Sheikh and Saleem were arrested in Uttar Pradesh. The operation is suspected to have connections with international terror networks, with Saiyed allegedly maintaining contact with entities in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)