Major Blow to CPI (Maoist): High-Ranking Commanders Surrender in Telangana

High-ranking CPI (Maoist) commanders, including Badse Sukka, have surrendered to the Telangana police, marking a significant setback for the insurgency. This move dismantles key operations of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army, with surrendered cadres receiving a total of Rs 1.82 crore under the state's rehabilitation policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 16:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a substantial blow to the CPI (Maoist) insurgency, high-ranking commander Badse Sukka, also known as Deva, along with 19 other underground cadres, have surrendered to the Telangana police, officials confirmed on Saturday. This significant move signals a severe weakening of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the state's CPI (Maoist) operations.

The group has handed over critical 'arms dumps' belonging to the PLGA, marking a strategic defeat for the insurgency's military efforts, including those linked to leaders Hiduma and Badse, as stated in a police press release. Another key leader, Kankanala Raji Reddy, also known as Venkatesh, has joined the list of those surrendered.

Sukka, a contemporary of Madavi Hiduma and the second-most influential tribal leader within CPI (Maoist), joined the CPI ML PWG in 2003. He is renowned for his expertise in military strategy and explosives. The surrendering cadres, along with their weapons, will receive Rs 1.82 crore under a relief and rehabilitation policy, ensuring their transition to a secure life, the Telangana State Police Department has assured.

