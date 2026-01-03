Major Blow to CPI (Maoist): High-Ranking Commanders Surrender in Telangana

In a substantial blow to the CPI (Maoist) insurgency, high-ranking commander Badse Sukka, also known as Deva, along with 19 other underground cadres, have surrendered to the Telangana police, officials confirmed on Saturday. This significant move signals a severe weakening of the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) and the state's CPI (Maoist) operations.

The group has handed over critical 'arms dumps' belonging to the PLGA, marking a strategic defeat for the insurgency's military efforts, including those linked to leaders Hiduma and Badse, as stated in a police press release. Another key leader, Kankanala Raji Reddy, also known as Venkatesh, has joined the list of those surrendered.

Sukka, a contemporary of Madavi Hiduma and the second-most influential tribal leader within CPI (Maoist), joined the CPI ML PWG in 2003. He is renowned for his expertise in military strategy and explosives. The surrendering cadres, along with their weapons, will receive Rs 1.82 crore under a relief and rehabilitation policy, ensuring their transition to a secure life, the Telangana State Police Department has assured.

(With inputs from agencies.)