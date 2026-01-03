Japan Donates US$625,000 to WFP for Urgent Food Aid to DRC Refugees in Burundi

The World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a vital contribution of over US$625,000 (approximately BIF 2 billion) from the Government of Japan to provide life-saving food assistance to refugees fleeing ongoing violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and to Burundian returnees arriving from refugee camps in Tanzania.

Surge in Refugee Arrivals Amid Renewed Violence

In December alone, 85,000 refugees arrived in Burundi to escape renewed armed conflict and insecurity in eastern DRC. To respond to this humanitarian emergency, WFP has rapidly expanded operations, now providing hot meals and dry food rations to 80,000 new arrivals. With the sudden surge in displaced populations, WFP is now supporting twice as many refugees as before, straining already limited resources.

Critical Support at a Pivotal Moment

Welcoming Japan’s assistance, Jean-Noel Gentile, WFP’s Country Director in Burundi, emphasised the urgency of the situation:

“The generous support from the Government and people of Japan comes at a critical moment for families fleeing violence and insecurity as well as for those returning from exile with almost nothing. This contribution enables WFP, in close collaboration with the Government of Burundi, to deliver food assistance that saves lives and protects dignity during this emergency.”

The funds will directly bolster emergency feeding programmes, ensuring refugees and returnees have reliable access to food during the most vulnerable phase of displacement.

Rising Pressure from Burundian Returnees

Compounding the challenge is the expected return of up to 93,000 Burundians from refugee camps in Tanzania by mid-2026, owing to planned camp closures.Currently, 1,500 returnees arrive every week, with projections suggesting the number could double to 3,000 weekly in the coming months. This continuing influx places enormous pressure on WFP, already stretching limited food stocks and logistics capacity.

Japan’s Humanitarian Philosophy: Protecting Human Security

Reflecting Japan’s commitment, Ambassador Kazuya Nakajo stated:

“The Embassy of Japan is honoured to support the urgent food needs of refugees from DRC and returnees from Tanzania. Japan’s humanitarian assistance is based on the philosophy of Human Security—highlighting human-centred cooperation, dignity, and solidarity.”

Japan has been a steadfast partner to WFP in Burundi, contributing US$16 million since 2016 to support humanitarian operations.

Part of a Larger Allocation to Refugee Support

The latest assistance forms part of a US$1 million allocation by the Government of Japan to WFP and UN Women, aimed at supporting refugees from the DRC and Burundians returning from Tanzania. The contribution strengthens emergency relief mechanisms while reinforcing long-term resilience-building efforts.

Through this partnership, WFP and Japan continue to ensure that vulnerable families receive essential food support during one of the most challenging humanitarian periods in Burundi.