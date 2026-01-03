Current US Domestic News Highlights: From Suspected Mountain Lion Attack to Legal Rulings

A tragic incident occurred in Colorado's Rocky Mountains as a woman was killed in a suspected mountain lion attack, marking a rare fatality. Officials found her body on the Crosier Mountain trail northeast of Estes Park, highlighting a perilous risk for hikers.

Significant political insights emerged as Jack Smith, former special counsel, revealed that Donald Trump privately acknowledged his loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden, according to a testimony transcript. This statement could impact ongoing political discourse in the U.S.

Meanwhile, South Carolina confronted health challenges with 185 reported measles cases amid an ongoing outbreak. This development emphasizes the state's efforts to manage the disease's spread and protect public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)