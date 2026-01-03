Left Menu

Controversial Capture: Venezuela's President Apprehended

The French Foreign Minister condemned a U.S. military operation leading to the capture of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, stating it violated international law. Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized the illegitimacy of externally imposed political solutions and stressed that only a nation's people should decide their future.

Updated: 03-01-2026 20:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 20:30 IST
The recent U.S. military operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has sparked controversy and criticism from the international community. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot was among those denouncing the action, calling it a breach of international law.

Barrot insisted that the operation violated the fundamental international legal principle of refraining from the use of force. He highlighted France's position that sustainable political resolutions cannot be externally imposed and must emerge from the sovereign decision-making processes of the nation's own people.

Adding further, Barrot reaffirmed France's stance that true political change and stability in Venezuela can only be achieved through the democratic will of the Venezuelan citizens, not through military intervention from other nations.

