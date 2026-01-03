Empowering Village Defense: Training VDGs on the Border

A total of 85 members of the Village Defence Group (VDG) from remote border villages are currently engaged in rigorous training to enhance their proficiency with automatic rifles and self-defence techniques, as well as tactics in constructing bunkers and repelling enemy attacks, according to police sources on Saturday.

The intensive training, specifically curated for the Village Defence Guards from Arnia, R S Pura, and Kanachak near the International Border, was officially launched by Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Joginder Singh, at the District Police Lines in Jammu, a police spokesperson reported.

This initiative aims to fortify the VDGs with crucial skills necessary for the protection of their villages, especially those near the border susceptible to infiltration, drone attacks, and tunneling. The recent upgrade of weaponry from .303 rifles to self-loading rifles has notably boosted their morale, strengthening the overall border security framework in Jammu district as part of a comprehensive multi-layered security strategy.

