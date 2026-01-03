Ballari Tensions Escalate: Investigations Underway Amid Political Controversy

Amid political unrest in Ballari, Karnataka, investigations are underway following the death of a person during clashes between Congress and BJP supporters. Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated that the fatal bullet likely originated from a private revolver, not police weaponry, based on preliminary findings. Ballistic experts are examining seized firearms from the scene.

Suspended SP Pavan Nejjur, who assumed command a few hours prior to the incident, is facing scrutiny for his response. Nejjur's alleged suicide attempt was dismissed by officials as a misunderstanding. Parameshwara emphasized the importance of facts over political statements and has ordered a high-level probe into the matter.

Political tensions remain high, with BJP criticizing the government's handling of the situation, accusing it of making Nejjur a scapegoat. The Home Minister has advised against provocative statements and stressed legal action against those instigating conflict. The government is committed to restoring order in Ballari with experienced officers.