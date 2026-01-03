Left Menu

Tragic Accident: College Student Dies in Autorickshaw Mishap

A college student, Neha Kumari, died in a tragic autorickshaw accident in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district while traveling to an examination. Following the incident, locals blocked the highway demanding action against the driver, who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:47 IST
Tragic Accident: College Student Dies in Autorickshaw Mishap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A college student tragically lost her life when an autorickshaw overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, according to police reports.

The unfortunate accident occurred at Chhatti Bazar, within the Ramgarh police station jurisdiction. Neha Kumari, hailing from Kothar village, was heading to JM College for an exam when the incident happened.

Following her death, local residents outraged by the incident, obstructed the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway for hours, insisting on the apprehension of the autorickshaw driver who fled the scene post-accident.

