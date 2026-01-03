Tragic Accident: College Student Dies in Autorickshaw Mishap

A college student tragically lost her life when an autorickshaw overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, according to police reports.

The unfortunate accident occurred at Chhatti Bazar, within the Ramgarh police station jurisdiction. Neha Kumari, hailing from Kothar village, was heading to JM College for an exam when the incident happened.

Following her death, local residents outraged by the incident, obstructed the Ramgarh-Bokaro highway for hours, insisting on the apprehension of the autorickshaw driver who fled the scene post-accident.